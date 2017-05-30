Metro East school leaders wait and worry over state budget talks

Metro East school superintendents wait and worry as lawmakers in the state capitol face a Wednesday deadline to pass a budget.

"I've almost become numb to this process," says Cahokia Superintendent Art Ryan.

Ryan says the state still owes his district about $3 million from the school year that just ended, and now funding for next year is seemingly hanging in the balance as lawmakers and the governor can't agree on a new budget.

"We have anxiously awaited some type of word from our legislators," said Granite City Superintendent Jim Greenwald.

Governor Bruce Rauner is insisting on certain government reforms as a condition to approving a budget.

Democratic lawmakers have passed some reforms this week, but they seem to fall short of the governor's requests.

"If they don't do this almost every district in this area is eventually going to run out of money and have to close the doors," Ryan said.

