Gas leak shuts down Route 141 in Maryland Heights for several ho - KMOV.com

Gas leak shuts down Route 141 in Maryland Heights for several hours

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Connect
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

All lanes of Highway141 were closed near Creve Coeur Airport for several due to a propane leak.

Authorities say the leak occurred around 5:15 p.m. when a driver at the airport backed into a control panel for a 1,000-gallon propane tank, damaging it and sparking a leak.

All lanes between River Valley and Golfport were closed for around two hours.

The airport and nearby Thies Farm were closed, but nearby soccer fields were being evacuated.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly