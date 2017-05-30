Gas leak shuts down Route 141 in Maryland Heights for several hours

All lanes of Highway141 were closed near Creve Coeur Airport for several due to a propane leak.

Authorities say the leak occurred around 5:15 p.m. when a driver at the airport backed into a control panel for a 1,000-gallon propane tank, damaging it and sparking a leak.

All lanes between River Valley and Golfport were closed for around two hours.

The airport and nearby Thies Farm were closed, but nearby soccer fields were being evacuated.

