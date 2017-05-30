Wentzville police replace 13-year old's stolen hoverboard; search on for suspects

Wentzville police are trying to identify two men caught on surveillance camera at the McDonalds restaurant in the 700 block of Pearce Boulevard. They're believed to be the thieves who stole a hoverboard from outside the restaurant on May 20.

Mikey Politte, 13, received the hoverboard as a gift for his birthday back in February, it's valued at around $500. Politte and the hoverboard are almost constant companions.



Politte told News 4, "Kind of upset, the thing that I used the most got stolen."



Politte said there was a family coming into the restaurant right after the crime and they helped him call police, and described the suspects to officers. Police were impressed that Mikey took the time to thank the family for their help.



Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz told News 4, "The young man went across the street and purchased a cookie cake to show his appreciation for the family that helped him by calling the police. For a 13-year old to think of that when he's been the victim of a theft of a hoverboard, our officers were impressed with that."



Chief Frisz said 9 officers took upon themselves to buy Politte a new hoverboard to replace the one that was stolen. The detective investigating the crime brought it to Politte's house on Monday.





Politte was very appreciative.

"When I think of police I think of them pulling people over for speeding and stuff like that. But this time they actually did something really cool," said Politte.



