3 miles away and 15 minutes apart, armed robbers strike twice in south St. Louis

Two south St. Louis businesses, located about three miles away from each other, became targets of armed robberies.

Each robbery took place in a span of just 15 minutes.

The first happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Monday night at the Elicia's Pizza on Gravois near Wyoming.

Shortly after, a 7-Eleven on Chippewa near Macklind was hit.

Police said three men with guns in hoodies and masks busted into Elicia's Pizza demanding money. Three employees were hurt.

At the 7-Eleven, police said two men in ski masks came in with guns and demanded cash from the clerk.

Police are not saying if the two crimes are connected.

So far, no one has been arrested in either case.

