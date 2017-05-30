Missouri governor to OK public construction project limits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is signing a bill to ban local governments from mandating union working conditions for construction projects.

Greitens announced he's signing the bill Tuesday. He'll be joined at a St. Louis-area event by Wisconsin's Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who signed similar legislation in April.

Missouri counties, cities and other local governments currently are allowed to issue bid requirements mandating union working conditions for contractors if the projects are less than half funded by the state.

The bill on Greitens' desk would prohibit that. Governments that violate the law would lose state funding and tax credits for two years.

Supporters say the bill will give more opportunities to non-union contractors. Some Democratic opponents argued it limits local choice and will lead to low-quality workmanship on public buildings.

