Man found shot to death near North County pond

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot in North St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:00 p.m. near a pond in the 6300 block of Coventry, near Florissant. The male victim suffered one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a St. Louis hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

No other information was made immediately available.