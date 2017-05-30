Crime victims turn to Facebook to catch a suspected thief

The story of a crime victim taking matters into their own hands, turning to Facebook to catch a suspected thief. (Credit: Facebook)

Some crimes victims are taking matters into their own hands by turning to Facebook to catch a suspected thief.

The victims tell News 4 their car was broken into while they working out the Edward Jones YMCA in Maryland Heights.

"It is my vehicle please, don't touch my stuff," says Vincent Riddick.

That's exactly what Vincent and Courtney Riddick said happened to them on Saturday.

"We went to the bank to get a lot of cash out for our pool membership in our subdivision and our kids swim team. We went to the gym, and of course, we stuffed our stuff under a chair over a blanket," says Courtney.

Riddick said they locked the car and worked out. They didn't notice anything was wrong when they returned. Later that day, they got an email from their credit card company that $578 was charged at Randall's Wine and Spirits. They called police and spoke with a detective.

"It was within a couple hours that I got a call from her and she said she was going to send me a picture to see if they recognize that person from the gym and my husband immediately was like 'I am using social media for this," says Riddick.

News 4 is concealing the identity of the person in this photo since no one has been charged, but the post has been shared on Facebook more than 3,000 times.

The couple says it led to name of a suspect, which they turned over to police.

"There was plenty of people who said you were irresponsible for leaving that much cash in your car and things like this happen every day. However, if by putting her in jail or pressing charges stops her for just a little bit, then that will be enough for us, " says Riddick.

Police say they are looking into the lead the victims got off Facebook. No arrests or charges have been made.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.