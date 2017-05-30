Police searching for man who robbed North County gas station

Police say this man robbed a Conoco gas station on Lucas and Hunt in Hillsdale on Memorial Day. Credit: Hillsdale PD

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a gas station in Hillsdale Monday morning.

Police say surveillance footage shows a man robbing a Conoco gas station on Lucas and Hunt. He walked in, demanded money and the clerk then put cash on the counter and backed away.

The man then stuffed all the cash, around $1,000 into his pockets before he ran off.

Nobody was injured. If you recognize him on the surveillance footage, call police.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.