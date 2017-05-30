Google releases America's most misspelled words

We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.

Google released on Tuesday America's most misspelled words by state by analyzing the top "how to spell" searches.

America's most misspelled words - it's #spellingbee week and we mapped top "how to spell" searches by state#dataviz pic.twitter.com/oHkRHj8Eku — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

In the Show-Me State, "maintenance" was the number one searched word, perhaps tripping up Missourians unsure of where to place the alternating "a's" and "e's"

In Illinois, "appreciate" was the number one searched word. A "c" in the middle of the word takes the place of an "sh" sound resulting in Google searches each Illinoisan can appreciate.

The longest word searched was "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," and yes, a Google search was required to obtain the correct spelling for this story.

"Liar" and "gray" came in as the shortest words to make the list.

