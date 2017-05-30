Illinois Police K-9 struck by vehicle during traffic stop

Hunter, a police K-9, was hit by a car during a traffic stop in Washington Park on Memorial Day. Credit: ISP

A police K-9 with the Illinois State Police Department was hit by a driver during a traffic stop on Monday night in Washington Park.

The dog, 1-year-old Hunter, was sent to assist an officer conducting a search of the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Once the search was complete, Hunter was kenneled inside of the police vehicle. Shortly after, the officer released Hunter to reward him for a job well done when a driver of a pickup truck struck the dog along the side of the road.

The officer rushed the K-9 to a 24-hour veterinary clinic where he was diagnosed with a swollen hip. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the pickup truck that struck the dog was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved