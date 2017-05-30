Man shot while inside Metro PCS store in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was reportedly shot while inside a Metro PCS store in the Walnut Park West neighborhood Friday morning.

The 20-year-old man told police he was inside the store in the 5000 block of Goodfellow when he heard several gunshots coming from outside. He then dropped to the ground and realized he was shot in the arm.

A 32-year-old woman who was stopped at a nearby stoplight at the time of the shooting reported that a projectile traveled through her windshield. She was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

