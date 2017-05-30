Man struck by car on I-55 while retrieving heroin thrown from car

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was critically wounded when he was struck by a car on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 33-year-old man was with two others driving southbound on I-55 when the occupants of the car got into an argument and drugs were thrown out of the window.

Moments later, the car returned to the area the heroin was thrown and two people ran across the southbound lanes of I-55 at Weber to retrieve the drugs. One man was struck by a car, which did not stop and kept travelling south on the highway.

The man was rushed to a St. Louis hospital in a critical, unstable condition. No one else was injured.