Man charged following alleged armed robbery in O'Fallon

A Lebanon man is being charged after police say he was involved in an armed robbery earlier this month.  

Charges have been filed against D'Mario Thompson, 27, of Lebanon, Ill. Thompson is currently facing one charge of Aggravated Robbery/Indicating Armed With a Firearm. 

Thompson is accused of robbing an O'Fallon Food Mart back on May 17. 

Thompson's bail is set at $75,000. He is currently remanded in the St. Clair County Jail.

