MetroLink says riders should expect delays during scheduled maintenance this week

Maintenance work could induce delays for passengers, MetroLink said.

Beginning Tuesday night, from 8:00 p.m. until the end of service, the light railway will operate on a single track at Sunnen and Maplewood-Manchester stations. This will allow MetroLink workers to perform track maintenance. This will last until June 1.

The railway said Blue Line passengers could experience delays of five minutes, while Red Line riders will not be impacted.

However, on Friday, June 2 both Red and Blue riders could experience delays of five minutes. From 11:30 p.m. until the end of service, MetroLink said it will operate on a single track at the Central West End station. There, MetroLink workers will perform maintenance to the overhead power system. This will last until June 3.

With all maintenance work, MetroLink said passengers should plan accordingly and allow for extra time on their commute.

