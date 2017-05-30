1 dead, 1 injured in Memorial Day crash

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a one-vehicle accident in Sullivan, Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1997 Firebird was traveling south on Missouri 21 on Monday afternoon, around 3:00 p.m.

Highway patrol said the driver, 19 year-old Larry Rhoades, lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned.

Rhoades was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The other man riding in Rhoades' vehicle, 19 year-old Tucker Skyler, was transported to the hospital as well, where he is currently listed in serious condition.

