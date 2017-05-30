Wentzville Police replace stolen Hoverboard for victim, mother says

A mom shared her and her son's experience with local police going above and beyond the call of duty.

ChrissyAnn Tindle Politte wrote on her Facebook page that her son, Mikey, had his Hoverboard stolen recently. The Wentzville Police Department wrote on their own Facebook page the suspects stole Mikey's Hoverboard while he was in a McDonald's.

The suspects were eventually identified by police. Wentzville Police also wrote that the officers also pooled their money together to purchase Mikey a new Hoverboard.

"See," Politte wrote. "Not all cops are bad. Thank you to the (W)entzville (P)olice (D)epartment!!!!"

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved