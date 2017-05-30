Snoop Dogg added to LouFest lineup, location changes

West Coast will meet Midwest at this year's Lou Fest as the music festival announced rapper Snoop Dogg will be featured in this year's lineup.

LouFest announced the first wave of their lineup earlier this month. Snoop Dogg will join Weezer, Cage the Elephant, and others for the September weekend of music.

Another announcement made by organizers is the festival will temporarily change locations and add a third night to their event. The new location will be the Upper Muny Grounds and Festival Plaza, and Lou Fest will kick off on a Friday.

In a press release, organizers said the third night was added with St. Louis regional university students in mind. The added day will feature local and national talents, as well as guest speakers, all thanks to a partnership with the St. Louis Regional Chamber.

LouFest begins on Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 10.

