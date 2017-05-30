Vandals target Confederate monument in Forest Park for 2nd week in a row

Skyzoom4 over the Confederate monument Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Vandals targeted the Confederate monument in Forest Park for the second week in a row overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, “Black Lives Matter” and “End Racism” were seen spray painted on the monument.

The vandalism comes as disagreements over whether the monument should be taken down continue. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she is working on a plan for the monument and expects to have it finalized within 30 days.

