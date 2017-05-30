Man struck, killed near Alton Monday night - KMOV.com

Man struck, killed near Alton Monday night

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Officials on the River Road after a man was struck and killed Monday (Credit: KMOV) Officials on the River Road after a man was struck and killed Monday (Credit: KMOV)

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian as stuck and killed near Alton Monday night, according to police.

The unidentified man was found in the westbound lanes of the River Road just outside of the Alton City limits around 10 p.m.

Other details regarding the incident have not been released.

