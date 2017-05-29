3 officers injured while making arrest in South City

Three St. Louis City police officers were injured while making an arrest in south St. Louis on Monday, police said.

The officers responded to a call for property damage in the 3800 block of Kingshighway and tried to arrest the suspect. Police said the suspect resisted, and had to use non-lethal force to subdue him and take him into custody in the 4300 block of Chippewa.

Once he was inside the police cruiser, the suspect continuously slammed his body, authorities say. Police say they believe he was under the influence of drugs at the time he was arrested. He is known to police.

Both the suspect and officers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not provide word on their conditions.

