Memorial Day storms take down trees in the Metro East

Storms were responsible for damage in Granite City on Memorial Day. Credit: KMOV Storms were responsible for damage in Granite City on Memorial Day. Credit: KMOV
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

A quick round of storms Monday evening knocked down trees and power lines in the Metro East. In Granite City, a tree fell on a shed knocking over a power line. Homeowners believe it was a lightning strike. 

"All of a sudden I saw a flash, I think it was fire, then we heard a bang," said Elena Alegre. 

When they looked outside, the tree was split in half and had smashed through the roof of their shed. 

A few streets over another tree fell over, just missing a car. 

Several hundred people lost power, including stop light signals in Granite City. 

