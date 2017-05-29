Memorial Day storms take down trees in the Metro East

Storms were responsible for damage in Granite City on Memorial Day. Credit: KMOV

A quick round of storms Monday evening knocked down trees and power lines in the Metro East. In Granite City, a tree fell on a shed knocking over a power line. Homeowners believe it was a lightning strike.

"All of a sudden I saw a flash, I think it was fire, then we heard a bang," said Elena Alegre.

When they looked outside, the tree was split in half and had smashed through the roof of their shed.

A few streets over another tree fell over, just missing a car.

Several hundred people lost power, including stop light signals in Granite City.

