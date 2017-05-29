Illinois lawmakers skip holiday to try to iron out budget deal

Illinois lawmakers spent Memorial Day in the State Capitol trying to hammer out a budget deal before a Wednesday deadline.

"This is ridiculous, we need to be out there with the veterans," said State Representative Charlie Meier, Republican from Okawville.

"Instead we're working on things that should have been done a long time ago," he continued.

The Democratic-controlled legislature remains deadlocked with Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, who is insisting on government reforms to reach a budget deal.

"As Democrats, we're willing to take tough votes," says House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman of Belleville.

Democrats are working a budget plan that was approved in the Senate, however, many Republicans say they expect Governor Rauner to veto the plan since if falls short of his reforms which include sweeping changes to workers compensation, limits of spending and a property tax freeze.

Hoffman says Democrats have approved some reforms on government procurement and worker's compensation.

"It's not going to be everything he wants but what we think it will work, " Hoffman says.

"Now can we begin to talk about the budget, we still have a couple days left here," Hoffman continued.

