Woman accused of robbing victim of purse on mall parking lot

Lashay Anderson, 23, allgedly stole a purse from a woman in the parking lot at St. Clair Square. Credit: Fairview Heights PD

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly robbed another woman of her purse on the parking lot of St. Clair Square.

Lashay Anderson, 23, of St. Louis is charged with robbery.

Police say she approached a woman as the woman got out of her car on the parking lot of St. Clair Square on Saturday. Anderson then allegedly told the women she was stranded and asked for change before allegedly grabbing her purse.

Police said the two struggled over the purse but Anderson got away with the purse.

Anderson was later arrested in Brentwood with the purse.

She is currently being held in St. Louis until she can be extradited to Illinois. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

