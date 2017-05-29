Suspect in Belleville dollar store robbery charged

Christopher Parker, 50, is accused of robbing a Family Dollar store in Belleville on May 27. Credit: Belleville PD.

A man accused of robbing a Family Dollar store in Belleville has been charged.

Christopher Parker, 50, of Belleville, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery. He allegedly robbed a Family Dollar store in the 600 block of N. 89th Street in Belleville on Saturday.

Police say he walked into the store after 5:00 p.m., demanded money from the register and pointed towards his waistband implying he was armed. An employee at the store ran to a neighboring store, but another employee in the back called police.

The suspect damaged the cash register, police said, and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing. He was arrested a short time later; nobody was hurt.

Parker is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

