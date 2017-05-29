Thousands attend Memorial Day ceremonies, reflect on personal stories

Thousands of people attended the largest Memorial Day ceremony in the area at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The featured speaker was Tom Mundell, an Army veteran and former Missouri commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Besides attending the ceremony, many spent a moment at the graves of loved ones.



Arnold Henry told News 4, "My father, he's buried here and my mother."



Henry's father-in-law is also buried at Jefferson Barracks.

"My husband and I started this with our family when we first got married and we've been married 53 years now," said Mary Henry.

The Henry's also brought their 8-year old and 11-year old grandsons in hopes of teaching them a lesson about the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in defense of the nation's freedoms.

Ervin Simmons took time to place flowers at the graves of his father and uncle.



"Well my loved ones are here, since I served as a reservist I've got a lot of respect for the military and for the day," said Simmons.



The cemetery at Jefferson Barracks became a national cemetery in 1866.



Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved























.