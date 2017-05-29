According to the nation, Imo’s Pizza is the best

Imo's has been ranked one of the best pizza places to visit. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Imo’s pizza has been ranked as one of the best in the nation!

The website, “Tasting Table” called the St. Louis pizza chain a ‘pizza empire’ noting the unique use of provel cheese and thin, crispy crust.

It was one of the 26 pizza places nationwide on the list.

