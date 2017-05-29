According to the nation, Imo’s Pizza is the best - KMOV.com

According to the nation, Imo’s Pizza is the best

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Connect
Imo's has been ranked one of the best pizza places to visit. (Credit: KMOV) Imo's has been ranked one of the best pizza places to visit. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Imo’s pizza has been ranked as one of the best in the nation!

The website, “Tasting Table” called the St. Louis pizza chain a ‘pizza empire’ noting the unique use of provel cheese and thin, crispy crust.

It was one of the 26 pizza places nationwide on the list.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly