Ladies Auxiliary Color Guard has first performance in Missouri

A ladies auxiliary color guard did not exist in Missouri until Monday. In Crystal City, the women made their debut at a special Memorial Day ceremony.

"It is thrilling. It really is. I had several members of my family in the military and a sister that still is," says Jan Carr, part of the newly formed Color Guard unit.

It is a symbolic act, the American Flag, along with its rifle escort, POW/MIA flag and Legion flags as the color guard. But on this Memorial Day, the women are doing the honors.

"We will help anywhere we can. We do help the men a lot, but this is our first debut ever so we are just here to perform wherever our services are needed," says Wanda Kinder, President.

The unit is part of the American Legion Post 253 in Festus. They say they are the first in the state of Missouri.

The Chief of the American Legion Post 253 says it never occurred to them to have the women in those roles until the ladies came to them with the idea. Howard Barnes says there was a need and the women filled the void by volunteering. The rest is history.

With all eyes on their first performance, the women said they practiced daily.

"We had our coordinator and he helped us line up and make sure we did the left foot first, that the flags were straight and the eagle turned around."

With their first performance at Roselawn Cemetery on Memorial Day, the women have this message.

"Remember everybody that put their lives on the line for us and our freedom," says Carr.

