Jose Martinez back with Cardinals, Randal Grichuk heading to Palm Beach

By Brenden Schaeffer, KMOV Sports
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Times are tough once again for the ‘Stallion.’

Randal Grichuk’s recent struggles have come to a head, based on the scene in the Cardinals clubhouse when media arrived Monday morning.

Jose Martinez is in Monday afternoon’s lineup batting eighth, which would indicate he has been activated from the disabled list. Before suffering a groin injury in early May, Martinez was slashing .313/.353/.458 for St. Louis, seeing time in both the outfield and at first base.

Grichuk had just one hit in his last 17 at-bats, striking out nine times in that period. John Mozeliak said that Grichuk is being sent to Class-A Palm Beach for an opportunity to work on his swing.

