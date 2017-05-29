Jose Martinez back with Cardinals, Randal Grichuk heading to Palm Beach

Times are tough once again for the ‘Stallion.’

Randal Grichuk’s recent struggles have come to a head, based on the scene in the Cardinals clubhouse when media arrived Monday morning.

#STLCards OF Randal Grichuk has bags packed in front of his locker. Jose Martinez back in St. Louis and in the lineup playing RF batting 8th — David Solomon (@solomonsside) May 29, 2017

Jose Martinez is in Monday afternoon’s lineup batting eighth, which would indicate he has been activated from the disabled list. Before suffering a groin injury in early May, Martinez was slashing .313/.353/.458 for St. Louis, seeing time in both the outfield and at first base.

Grichuk had just one hit in his last 17 at-bats, striking out nine times in that period. John Mozeliak said that Grichuk is being sent to Class-A Palm Beach for an opportunity to work on his swing.