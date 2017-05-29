Study: Millennials leaving Illinois for better jobs, affordable living

Cahokia, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A recently released study found there are not many young people living in Illinois.

The study by the Illinois Policy Institute shows millennials are fleeing the state faster than ever before.

“No jobs around here,” said Alisha Rednour who lives in Cahokia. “You can't find really any jobs around here. I've actually been looking. I'm a mother of five kids so I have to support my family.”

The study reveals 18 to 34-year-olds are leaving for better jobs, affordable cost of living, and poor state government.

Between 2011 and 2014 nearly150,000 millennials left the state, according to the study.

“We’re losing some of our best and brightest young people, and it’s going to have a long-term impact on the state’s economy,” said Madelyn Harwood, a policy writer at the Institute and author of the report. “We’re not just losing some of the most competitive job candidates, we’re losing new ideas, small-business startups, and so much potential to grow our state.”

Ivan Richardson helps run an industrial business in the Metro East and said there are jobs out there.

“There is work here in Illinois. But with taxation and all the other things that go along with it doesn't help. I'd say if you want a job you can get a job,” said Richardson.

However, the study found the top five places millennials are moving to include Texas, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Tennessee.

Richardson said he completely understands why young people are leaving.

“A good reason to leave the state right now! if they couldn't get a job here and everybody's pulling out of the state because it's defunct and they can't get politicians together to do something about and we're just going further in debt.”

