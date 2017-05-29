BBB pushing veteran charity donors to do research before donating

St. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--Memorial Day weekend is a breeding ground for discreditable veteran charities and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is cautioning donors to research charities before donating.

The BBB said donors should look beyond the heart warming stories and check how the finances are spent and where the money goes.

Dozens of charities have failed to live up to their promises of providing assistance to veterans in need, said the BBB. According to reports in recent years, some charities used donations to raise more money rather than assist veterans in need. Moreover, other charities refused to show where their money is spent and if any veteran assistance is truly offered.

St.Louis' BBB president and CEO, Michelle L Corey said, "Helping America's veterans is a noble goal but donors want to know that a charity will spend their money wisely."

So before firing up the grill and donating money check out BBB.org to ensure your donations are put to good use.

