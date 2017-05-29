Investigation underway following fatal shooting in North City

Police in the 3200 block of Greer Avenue after a man was shot and killed during the early morning hours Monday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis overnight.

Homicide detectives were called to the 3200 block of Greer Avenue after the unidentified man was pronounced dead following a shooting around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

No other details have been released.

