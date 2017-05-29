ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Below is a list of events taking place on Memorial Day across the St. Louis area.

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Memorial Day Program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Old Flag Circle

Belleville parade and cemetery ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Belleville

National Moment of Remembrance will be held at 3 p.m.

Alton Sunset Ceremony will be held at the Alton National Cemetery at 6:30 p.m.

Alton Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Alton Middle School and end at the Upper Alton Cemetery

City of St. Peters Memorial Day Ceremony Remembrance with a helicopter landing at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Peters Veterans Memorial at One St. peters Centre Blvd.

