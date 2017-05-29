Places offering freebies on Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several places are offering freebies on Memorial Day.

Hooters: Participating locations are offering a free 10-piece traditional or boneless wings, buffalo chicken salad or Hooters burger to guests with a military ID.

Applebee’s: 10 percent off to any retired or active military member at participating locations.

Delta: Active duty U.S. military personnel or dependent will be able to check a bag for free.

Denny’s: 20 percent off using this coupon.

Lumiere Place Casino & Hotel: Active military personnel will receive a complimentary meal at the Kitchen Buffet & Bistro by showing a veteran's card or valid military ID

National Parks: U.S. Military members and their dependents will be able to get into the parks for free with this pass.

Home Depot/Lowe’s: 10 percent off.

Outback Steakhouse: 15 percent off for military personnel and their immediate family using this coupon.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved