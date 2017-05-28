Baby ejected from car in accident, driver injured - KMOV.com

Baby ejected from car in accident, driver injured

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
(Credit: KMOV).

A two vehicle accident occurred in the 4500 block of North Broadway Sunday evening.

Officials say a baby boy was ejected from one of the vehicles and suffered a few bumps and bruises but will be fine. The driver of that vehicle was injured and taken to an area hospital.

