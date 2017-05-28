Endangered Person Advisory issued for epileptic man in St. Louis - KMOV.com

Endangered Person Advisory issued for epileptic man in St. Louis County

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO -

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 49-year-old William Kunes Jr.

Officials say Kunes is epileptic and may be suffering from psychotic episodes. He left multiple suicide notes at his residence. 

Police are looking for a blue Mazda with Missouri license plates with the number YK9G82 last seen at 421 Lindy Boulevard in Winchester. 

Kunes is described as having red hair, blues eyes, 5'8" and a scar on his left temple. 

Anyone will information on his whereabouts should call St. Louis County Police at (314)-615-0700

