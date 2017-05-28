Man, 55, found dead inside home in north St. Louis County

One man is dead after a shooting in the 2700 block of Lyndhurst Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area around 2:20 p.m. and found a 55-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636)-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1(866)-371-8477.

