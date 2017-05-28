Cards place Wong (left elbow strain) on 10-day DL

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day disabled list with left elbow strain.

The team has also called up rookie infielder Paul DeJong from (AAA) Memphis. DeJong, 23, will be making his Major League debut and is expected to join the team for today's game in Colorado.

Wong left the Cardinals' game on May 20 with elbow discomfort, and did not start again until last Wednesday's game, May 24 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had been batting .278 with 16 RBI and one HR in 41 games this season.

DeJong was selected by the Cardinals in the 4th round (131st overall) of the 2015 amateur draft. He played college baseball at Illinois State University.

