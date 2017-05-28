One dead, one injured in head-on wreck Sunday morning

Police investigate a fatal accident that happened on Hall Street on Sunday, May 28, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

One person is dead and another is injured following a head-on collision on Sunday.

Police say the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of Hall St. One victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Accident Reconstruction is handling the scene. No other information is available at this time.

