Storm leaves Farmington homes, businesses without power

On Sunday morning, many families in the Farmington area started picking up after storms brought down tree limbs.

Thousands of Ameren customers in St. Francois County were without power for hours after strong winds and heavy rain came through Saturday evening. Wal-Mart lost power but was able to stay open with the help of emergency generators.

Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, several neighbors in one Farmington neighborhood said their power was finally back on. Wal-Mart also regained electricity within the hour.

Farmington Police and St. Francois County Sheriff's officials tell News 4 no injuries or major damage to homes was reported.

