GreekFest puts safety plan in place for severe weather threats over Memorial Weekend

While storms soaked out many Memorial Day weekend plans on Saturday, it didn't stop one of Saint Louis' largest festivals.

Organizers of GreekFest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church had a game plan in place for when the weather was at it's worst.

As soon as the weather picked up around late afternoon, organizer Greg Simos moved everyone inside until the rain stopped. "So we were a little nervous," said Simos. "We shoveled everyone inside."

However, moving attendees to a new location was easy, with so much to do inside the church.

"We went inside. Even though it rained, so we still got to do lots of fun stuff and watched kids dancing," said Eleni Simos, a youth church member.

"I just thought, I'm safe. I'm in the church," said one of the attendees.

As soon as the storms lightened up, people were able to move back outside. There were several tarps and tents out. so even if it rained, people could still stay dry and dance.

"It was eye opening, a different culture," said Joe McGraw, a first time attendee.

GreekFest organizers had the tent rental company re-enforce the tent stakes Saturday morning to make sure they could handle any strong winds and rain. To be safe, they still brought people inside during the severe outbreak, and attendees didn't seem to mind.

"I didn't even know there was anything going on outside, I knew it was raining," said McGraw.

The weather did affect attendance numbers a bit, but the energy of the crowd was still high.

"There's usually a drop, but people always know that we have inside events as well and they come back," said Simos.

The hours have changed this year. Now they offer "GreekFest After Dark" on Saturday and Sunday night, staying open until 11 p.m. This is to continue the dance performances and music.

Food will still stopped being served at 9 p.m.

They open each day of the memorial weekend at 11 a.m.

