Hit-and-run leaves 4-year-old injured in north St. Louis

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

A 4-year-old child was injured after being hit by a vehicle in the 4300 block of Warne Avenue Saturday evening. 

The vehicle reportedly hit the child and left the scene around 7:15 p.m. 

The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

More information will become available as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

