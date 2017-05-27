Military brothers take honor flight to Washington D.C.

This Memorial Day weekend is a special time for three local brothers who served in three different branches of the military.

They are part of a group of veterans who left with Greater St. Louis Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Saturday morning.

Joe Friedman, the youngest of the brothers, served in the air force while his two brothers served in the navy and army.

“My brother was in the navy, the other one was in the army so we got all the branches pretty well listed,” Friedman said.

Friedman mentioned how his granddaughter was the one who convinced him to do it.

“This is an honor flight, my granddaughter talked us into it and ended up, I got two brothers that are going along,” he said.

Friedman said the experience is all about enjoying time with his family.

“It’s just great to get together,” he said. "It’s fantastic to get to go on the flight with them.”

