Ameren crews preparing for Saturday storms

As potentially severe storms approach the St. Louis area on Saturday, Ameren crews are busy preparing for the weather.

Ameren says their Emergency Operation Centers will be tracking the storm to determine which areas will receive the most damage and to determine if outside help is needed to restore power.

Following the storms, both Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois will dispatch mobile storm trailers stocked with supplies needed to help crews restore power to areas with major damage.

If you lose power or see a downed powerline in your area, you are urged to contact Ameren either online at AmerenMissouri.com/Outage or by calling 1-800-552-7583.

