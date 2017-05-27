Rollover crash on I-70 sends 5 to hospital - KMOV.com

Rollover crash on I-70 sends 5 to hospital

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

At least five people, including a five-year-old boy, were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Interstate 70 near Wentzville. 

Missouri Highway Patrol says just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, a car rear ended the back of an SUV, causing the SUV to overturn. 

No one was seriously hurt.

