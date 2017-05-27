Washington Post: Kushner proposed secret communication channel with Kremlin

Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >
Hillary Clinton is returning to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to deliver this year's commencement address at the Massachusetts school.More >
