Homicide detectives investigating north St. Louis shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Friday night.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the side near the intersection of Natural Bridge and Cora Avenue around 9:00 p.m.

Other information was not immediately known.

