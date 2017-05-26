Suspect killed by police following standoff in south St. Louis identified

A standoff near the intersection of Gravois and Hampton has closed several nearby streets. Credit: KMOV

One person is dead following a standoff near the south St. Louis-south St. Louis County line that closed several streets on Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hamburg, where a 33-year-old Jamie J. Robinson armed with a shotgun barricaded himself in a house, and fired a shot at police on the scene.

Officers had multiple conversations with Robinson lasting nearly 30 minutes. During those talks, Robinson spoke about harming the officers before killing himself.

Officials said Robinson was suffering from mental illness.

After Robinson fired at police, a 9-year veteran of the force fired one shot at Robinson killing him.

He had over 180 rounds of ammunition with him inside the house and fired at least 11 rounds at officers so it appeared he had something planned, police said.

A number of streets were blocked off during the situation, including Gravois, River Des Peres, Morganford and Hampton. Metro bus service in the area was also shut down during the standoff.

No officers were injured and officials are working to understand what lead to the incident.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved