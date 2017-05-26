Standoff near South City-South County line closes several streets

A standoff near the intersection of Gravois and Hampton has closed several nearby streets. Credit: KMOV

A standoff near the south St. Louis-south St. Louis County line has closed several streets, police say.

A man armed with a rifle is barricaded in a house near the intersection of Hampton and Gravois, police say.

SWAT units are on the scene. A number of streets are blocked off including Gravois, River Des Peres, Morganford and Hampton.

News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more on News 4 at 10:00.

