Officer who shot, paralyzed woman won't be charged

Deonyia Johnson paralyzed after being shot by a Venice, Illinois police officer in May; Johnson says she wants answers (Credit: Deonyia Johnson).

A police officer who shot and paralyzed a woman in the Metro East will not be facing charges.

The officer shot Deonyia Johnson after trying to pull her over on Route 3 near the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois.

Officers say she drove her car into a patrol car.

Johnston told News 4 she accidentally rammed into the squad car, but authorities allege she was driving drunk at the time of the crash.

She is also charged with assault.

Illinois State Police say the officer’s actions were justified.

