Belleville woman charged in wreck that killed her husband

A Belleville woman accused of allegedly killing her husband in a drunk driving accident.

Jennifer Sawyer, 32, is charged with five counts of aggravated DUI and one count of vehicular homicide.

Sawyer was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2010 GMC Acadia that got into a crash on Highway 50 just east of Summerfield Road in rural St. Clair County on April 30.

Police say she was driving westbound on Highway 50 when she lost control of the car, which then went into a ditch and overturned.

Her husband Ernest, who was in the front seat, was ejected from the car. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Three juvenile passengers inside the car were injured.

Sawyer is being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved